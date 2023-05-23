Students, veterans place flags for Memorial Day

Students and veterans in Columbia County gathered on Tuesday to pay respects to local heroes from their county.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Fourth grade students at Bloomsburg Memorial Elementary are feeling patriotic. The class spent all morning decorating the school lawn with American flags.

"We are placing flags in honor of the people who fought and died for our country because Memorial Day is coming up," fourth grader Londyn Fleetwood said.

"It makes your heart feel warm, and there are no words to describe just how you feel seeing all these flags. It is wonderful," said Charles Brooking, a veteran of World War II.

There are 320 flags in total. Each represents a fallen service member from Columbia County between the Civil War and the present day.

Fourth grader Demarcus Kyler says it is important to honor our country's heroes.

"Because people fought for our country, and some of them died."

Charles Brooking fought in World War II. He and a bunch of other local veterans joined the kids in placing flags and teaching them how to fold the Stars and Stripes.

"It does everybody good to get a look at these flags and realize the freedom that they have, and a lot of people don't realize the freedom that they do have," Brooking said.

"It is absolutely amazing, not only for our students but the veterans as well. They actually form a bond and make a connection. They ask questions. They interact and have real live conversations," said Bloomsburg Memorial Elementary Principal Nicole DelGotto.

The veterans also passed down stories to the students.

This is the eighth year the school has placed flags on the front lawn in observance of Memorial Day. School officials say they plan to do it again next year.