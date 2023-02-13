Celebrating National Salute to Veterans week in Luzerne County

Valentine's Day celebrations Tuesday at the VA Medical Center in Luzerne County are just part of a week-long appreciation for our veterans.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Colorful signs of gratitude grace the lobby of the VA Medical Center in Plains Township.

"We sent out a message to the local elementary schools and ask them if they would like to do a poster contest. And so these are some of the posters that we have telling our veterans that thank you for your service and how much our school students appreciate them," said Amie O'Malia, Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

It's all part of a week-long celebration at the medical center as part of National Salute to Veterans Week.

"National Salute to Veterans Week is held every year during Valentine's Day week. And it's an opportunity to honor our veterans. It's an opportunity for the community to give back and become more involved with volunteerism," said O'Malia.

Monday's gift for veterans was a pin attached to a note of gratitude.

"The first day we're passing out some cards that say National Salute to Veterans and pins also that have National Salute. So any veteran coming in for a medical appointment is going to be provided with us today," explained O'Malia.

"We are so thankful and grateful for our veterans for their service and sacrifice and we're here to help them with anything we could do," said Loretta Hankey, volunteer.

As part of National Salute to Veterans Week and Valentine's Day, veterans in the inpatient center at the VA Medical Center as well as the community living center will be receiving gift bags filled with t-shirts and other goodies throughout the week.

"We also are partnering with our home-based primary care. They're going to be putting things out to those veterans, our veterans using our vet centers," added O'Malia.

Making Valentine's Day a little more sweet for our area veterans.