The closure comes after officials say the district identified upwards of 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — A school in Columbia County is going virtual for two days due to an alleged COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say the Millville School District is closed to students Tuesday and Wednesday, but teachers are to report as normal.

In a statement, officials say the district has identified upwards of 20 positive cases of COVID-19 since the end of last week between elementary and secondary students.