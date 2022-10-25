x
Columbia County

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

A new river trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but residents have some issues.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents.

The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way.

"I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.

The Bloomsburg town council voted six to one to approve the trail near the Susquehanna River.

