Walking trail in Pottsville gets makeover

A non-profit is working to make recreational areas in Schuylkill County even more enjoyable.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As spring moves toward summer, it's a good time to take advantage of walking trails.

County officials joined Schuylkill River Greenways for the groundbreaking of their newest trail project in Pottsville.

The non-profit is dedicated to completing the Schuylkill River Trail; improving recreational areas from Philadelphia to Frackville along the river.

"We came to a point where to resurface it and bring it back up to our standards was beyond what we could fund ourselves and we knew we needed to get some grant money," said Elaine Schafer, Schuylkill River Greenways Executive Director.

That grant came from the state to the tune of $100,000.

"It's good for the restaurants, it's good for the gas stations, it's good for the people looking for a part-time job or a full-time job. It just brings more prosperity to the community," said State Senator David Argall, (R) 29th District.

Schuylkill River Greenways is also partnering with the borough of Schuylkill Haven to make this walking trail more inclusive. Including resurfacing the path and adding a parking lot with handicap accessible parking.

"Recreation is for all ages no matter what you do, or what your advantage is or disadvantage is. And that's what's going to help here for people who may have a disadvantage, this is going to be a good thing, something that they can use and enjoy here," said Commissioner Gary Hess of Schuylkill County.

In addition to this trail, the Schuylkill River Greenways is also working on improving recreational areas in St. Clair and Andreas.

"The usage on the entire trail, from Philadelphia to here has exponentially increased. So it's a lot more maintenance needed because we have a lot more wear and tear," said Schafer.

With construction starting Friday, Schuylkill River Greenways predicts all of the improvements will be done in about two months. Then anyone walking on the trail will see a noticeable difference.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Schuylkill River Greenways to help improve walking trails along the Schuylkill River, you can find more information here.