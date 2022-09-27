New state park planned for Wyoming County, two other sites in Pennsylvania

The governor's office announced the new outdoor recreation areas Tuesday morning.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The sites for three new parks being added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania were announced on Tuesday.

The $45 million investment will create new recreational opportunities to meet the commonwealth's high demand and conserve nearly 3,500 acres of vital natural and cultural resources.

The new state parks are:

Vosburg Neck in Wyoming County,

Susquehanna Riverlands in York County,

Big Elk Creek in Chester County.

Each of the new locations has criteria that warrant conservation, the governor's office said.

The Vosburg Neck site will be Wyoming County's first state park. The 669-acre tract in Washington Township is being acquired with the assistance of the North Branch Land Trust. The park will offer scenic hiking opportunities, including a climb to an impressive westerly oriented vista, pleasant strolls along a former railroad bed, invigorating shared-use trails, and significant public access for water-based recreation to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.

Each site is within a half-hour of heavily populated areas where land for recreation is often at a premium.

The names are temporary, as the final names for the state parks will be decided during the planning process.

