Making a merry Christmas for children staying at women's shelter in Columbia County

A community effort made sure the children staying at a women's shelter in Columbia County had a merry Christmas. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington shows us how.

BERWICK, Pa. — Samantha Scoblink says running a small-scale version of Santa's workshop out of the Berwick Women's Shelter on 11th Street becomes all worth it when she hears stories like this one.

"There was a guy who actually came and did construction for us, and he said that he remembers when he was a child, having a Christmas at the shelter and that it was the best Christmas he ever had," said Berwick Women's Shelter Marketing Development Coordinator Samantha Scoblink.

The shelter director's office was filled with toys when Newswatch 16 stopped by before all the gifts were wrapped and placed under the tree.

Newswatch 16 got a sneak peek at what the children staying here would wake up to on Christmas morning.

"Oh my gosh, a bazillion squishmellows, Barbie dolls, racecar toys, like they went above and beyond," added Scoblink.

So, where did all these toys come from?

It turns out Santa has some helpers at the Mocanaqua Women's Auxiliary and Five Mountain Outfitters in Shickshinny.

They saw a need and turned to their communities to fill it.

"A lot of the women that stay with us have been through domestic violence situations, and they have not really had a good life. They're kind of in dark situations. People reaching out and helping us really brings a light to their situation, especially this holiday season," added Scoblink.

Many of these women would have accepted just having a safe holiday with their children.

Instead, they got so much more.

"One of our residents came up, and we showed her the toys from the toy drive, and she started crying because this will be one of the most special Christmases for her granddaughter," explained Scoblink.