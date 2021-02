Flames broke out just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A massive fire completely destroyed a home in Columbia County.

The flames broke out at a home along Central Road in Scott Township just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

In a photo sent by a viewer, smoke and flames are pouring out of the home near Bloomsburg.

Fire crews were not able to save the home.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the flames.