Departments from several Luzerne County communities were called in to assist.

EXETER, Pa. — Crews were called to battle a fire Friday afternoon at a home in Luzerne County.

The smoky fire started in the home on Bellus Court in Exeter.

Flames and smoke were shooting from the windows. The fire eventually broke through the roof of the house.

Departments from several nearby communities were called in.

There is no word on injuries or the cause.