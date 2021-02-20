Five displaced after fire in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Five people are displaced after a fire in Wyoming County.
Flames broke out at a home on State Route 92 in the area of Lemon Township around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Officials say when they arrived on scene, there were heavy flames showing from the exterior.
The home is a total loss.
Those displaced are staying with family.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe the flames started with a dryer malfunction.