Five displaced after fire in Wyoming County

Officials say the flames broke out around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Five people are displaced after a fire in Wyoming County.

Flames broke out at a home on State Route 92 in the area of Lemon Township around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, there were heavy flames showing from the exterior.

The home is a total loss.

Those displaced are staying with family.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe the flames started with a dryer malfunction. 

