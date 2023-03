There was an early wake-up for some students in Bloomsburg Wednesday morning.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Crews battle flames overnight in Columbia County.

The fire in Bloomsburg started around 1:45 Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers sent crews to the 100 block of West Main Street.

Smoke was pouring from a restaurant that sits inside a Bloomsburg University housing complex.

About 65 students were forced from their rooms.

Some have started to return.

Nobody got hurt.

There's no word on what caused the overnight fire in Bloomsburg.