Lycoming County fire company upgrading and expanding

Renovations and additions are coming to the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Fire Chief Joseph Hopple is looking over the plans for new renovations and additions coming to the volunteer fire company. More than 3,000 square feet will be added to the building, and 1,400 square feet of the current structure will be renovated.

"The career staff will have a better facility. For example, a full kitchen facility which we don't have right now. The live-ins will be living here, so they will be able to immediately available to respond to calls and better facilities for the volunteers," said Chief Hopple.

This is all possible through a $1 million state grant funded by gaming money. Hopple says the fire company has outgrown its 33-year-old facility.

"When this was built, it was a volunteer fire station purely. Since that time, we have put on a career engine with the city of Williamsport/ Engine 14-1 is based out here and serves both communities. And we have a paramedic mobile intensive care unit that is the busiest in the region, based out of here 24/7," Hopple said.

The renovations and expansions will update and modernize the building. It will also give firefighters and their families some protection.

"A decontamination shower will be added for after calls, so they are not taking products of combustion and containments home to their families, which has been shown to be a carcinogen, so we leave it here, and we can bring this facility up to the 21st century," added Hopple.

In addition, the department will add rooms where some volunteers can stay overnight.

"We have a college live-in program, which college students that have been trained as firefighters and emergency medical technicians help us out during the college year. Currently, they are in an apartment two blocks from here. We would love to have them here living at the station," said Hopple.

Chief Hopple hopes that the bulk of the renovations and additions will begin this summer once plans are finalized.