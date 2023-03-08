Girls on Fire program introduces young girls to STEM careers

A unique event held on the campus of Johnson College hoped to spark interest for girls in STEM careers. Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us what they learned.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Around 100 girls from Carbondale Area, Valley View, and Scranton School Districts participated in the Girls on Fire program. Instructors from Johnson College taught the students a variety of skills in STEM-related fields. It's all a part of the college's new Women in Industry Initiative.

"They're going to be learning a little bit of electrical and other shops. They're going to be doing a little bit of carpentry, a little bit of computer work. It's a nice well-rounded program," said Cullen McKenna, Johnson College's director of electrical construction technology.

The one-day event was designed to teach these girls about career opportunities in non-traditional STEM careers through hands-on activities.

"I kind of like wanting to figure this carpenter thing and those stuff at wood and stuff. That's why I came," said Aubrey Neishell, a Valley View seventh grader.

"I might not be interested in STEM, but it sounded very interesting. And plus, I really like playing with light bulbs," said Carbondale sophomore Victoria Aston.

Instructors were impressed with how quickly some of the students learned and completed the projects.

"We accomplished the single-pole light circuit in 15 minutes. I mean, that's pretty quick," McKenna said.

Many of the girls we spoke with said they really enjoyed learning some new skills and felt empowered to explore other opportunities.

"So now it's showing that you can do everything that guys can and more," said Tala Contreras, another seventh grader from Valley View.

"In case of like something breaks down in your house, you can do it yourself," Aston said.

Professionals here are happy to see the growing interest in a field that not only needs more workers but also diversity.