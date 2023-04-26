Columbia County contractor has day in court

Vision Home Builders' owner answers to criminal charges in Dauphin County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A contractor from Columbia County accused of ripping off clients in our area was in court Wednesday, answering criminal charges.

Carol Morgan traveled from her home in central Pennsylvania to that hearing in district court near Harrisburg to see how it would go.

Morgan is one of the former clients of Vision Home Builders.

The business closed abruptly last year and left more than a dozen families high and dry.

Several of those clients, including Morgan, have sued. But only one, Ron Herbst of Schuylkill County, has so far been successful in filing criminal charges against Vision's owner Jeff McCreary.

They told Action 16 Investigates they'd waited a long year to see McCreary walk into a courtroom.

"We're here to support Ron, I'm not here for me. I'm here to support Ron, and this is showing exactly what he's done to a lot of people," Morgan said.

McCreary never went before a magistrate, though.

Before a preliminary hearing could begin, prosecutors presented McCreary and his lawyer with a deal to pay restitution to Herbst and avoid a trial.

McCreary faces three felony theft charges.

His attorney, Greg Moro, believes McCreary would be acquitted at trial but taking the deal may make the most financial sense.

"I still maintain that our position is correct, but I am looking at it from a more practical standpoint, I think Mr. McCreary has to sit down and look at it from the more practical standpoint," Moro said.

McCreary has about two weeks to decide if he'll take the deal. If he doesn't take it. He's due back in court in early June.

So, Vision's clients are still waiting to see just how justice will be served.