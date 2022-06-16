Attorney General responds to closed builder's clients

A homeowner received a letter saying the A.G.'s office is at an impasse.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The state Attorney General has stepped in to resolve disputes between a contractor that abruptly closed up shop and clients who say they were left out in the cold.

More than a dozen clients of Vision Home Builders in Columbia County filed complaints with the A.G.'s office.

They say Vision closed without notice, leaving their projects unfinished.

One of those homeowners, Amber Bradshaw, was left with just a foundation and a sub-floor.

She received a letter this week saying the AG's office is at an impasse.

Bradshaw won't be getting any money back, she says she paid close to $200,000 to Vision Home Builders.

The contractor says rising costs caused by the pandemic forced them to close.

There are 12 other clients who have filed complaints with the state no word yet on whether any of them have received a resolution.