Bloomsburg Public Library opens reading garden

People who use the Bloomsburg Public Library will now be able to read outside, as the library opened a reading garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Libraries come in all shapes and sizes, and the Bloomsburg Public Library's new outdoor space is bringing readers into nature. Recently, the library opened a reading garden in memory of one of its longtime members, Tara Carr Erney.

"She was a passionate reader. She was a mom, a farmer. She loved to knit, but above all, she was famous for her reading," Bloomsburg Public Library Director Lydia Kegler said.

Tara died in October 2021 of a brain tumor at age 36. Her family and friends donated money to the Bloomsburg Public Library in Tara's memory, as she was a longtime patron.

Kegler said the library wanted to do something meaningful with that money.

"This is what we decided to do, which is for the library, for the community, and it's Tara's gift," Kegler said.

The reading garden is nearly 900 square feet. It's open to the public, which people are excited about.

"It's just beautiful to see plants and gardens and everyone coming together. It's great," Alii Albrecht said.

"A library is a place that everybody goes, and it's in the middle of town, so I think it's a really cool thing that they're doing here," Lea Albrecht said.

Kegler thinks Tara would have liked it too.

"She loved life, and I think this kind of a dynamic space gives you that," Kegler said.

The Bloomsburg Public Library plans to host all kinds of events in the reading garden, starting with a children's program this Friday.