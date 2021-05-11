UPMC holds vaccination clinic in Renovo

UPMC vaccinated more than 130 people at the Renovo Fire Department on Tuesday.

RENOVO, Pa. — UPMC Susquehanna is working on vaccinating people across central Pennsylvania. UPMC held this one-day vaccine clinic in Renovo.

"130 people on our schedule right now, and we've had about 10 walk-ins, and we are able to do at least 200 vaccines today," said Becky Levi of UPMC.

The goal of UPMC is to vaccinate as many Pennsylvanians as they can. Officials with the health care system say it's important to offer these vaccines to folks living in rural communities like Renovo.

"Very important to bring it to the outer areas, the more rural areas, in order to help people get vaccinated and to help those who have difficulty getting to our other clinics," said Levi.

"It's wonderful that we could come here into town and get vaccinated today instead of having to travel. I'm very thankful," said Debbie Casper of Renovo.

"It is a great thing. We don't have to travel down the road and have an extra cost to us, and there are a lot of local people here that don't have a car, so they can get it," said Howard Conway of Renovo.

For some folks getting the vaccine, it was a special day.

"I'm very happy to get vaccinated today. I have elderly parents and relatives, and I just am very happy to be around people and get back into the regular way of doing things again," said Casper.