Teen participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As pharmaceutical companies get closer to having a COVID-19 vaccine for children, one research lab was looking for volunteers for phase three of a trial.

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with a young man from Susquehanna County who decided to take part in one.

Holden Mills says this last year has been hard. The seventh grader from Susquehanna County is highly aware of how the coronavirus has changed lives, including his own. Holden lost his grandmother to the virus and understands that something has to change.

"I know so many lives have been lost to this virus. I feel like if we get this vaccine, and people started taking the vaccine, that we can all be safe and not have any more pass away," Holden said.

Now, several biotech companies are beginning vaccine trials on children.

Holden's mother participated in a Pfizer vaccine trial in August with Meridian Clinical Research Labs in Binghamton, New York. When the lab called to see if any of her children wanted to volunteer for the third phase trial of the Novavax vaccine, Holden decided he wanted to do it.

"I think it's cool to be part of history, and to be one of the first people with it, be one of the first children to actually go into one of these studies. I think it's very cool."

Holden is one of 3,000 kids between the ages of 12 and 17 to take part in the Novavax trial in the U.S. He has already received his first shot for the study and has one more to go, along with several appointments to track his progress.

Holden won't know if he got the actual vaccine or a placebo until the trial is over, but he knows stepping up for the trial is important to move forward to normalcy in the future.