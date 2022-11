A 17-year-old autistic teen was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County.

A 17-year-old autistic teen was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA.

The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock Haven police department at (570) 893-5911.