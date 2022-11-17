Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

Core 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center.

The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million.

According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District, Core 5 is no longer moving forward with the plan.

Previously, Pocono Township officials expressed interest in re-purposing the building, but for now, its future is uncertain.