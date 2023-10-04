Giving away a building for free in Clinton County

Two men in Clinton County are planning to donate the old Dickey Elementary School in Lock Haven to an organization in need.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Bobby Maguire and Micah Clausen are the owners of the former Dickey Elementary School in Lock Haven.

In 2021 the pair bought the closed-down school for $80,000 at auction with the intention to give it away for free.

"We would very much like to see the property be utilized for the benefit of the community in a positive way and perhaps back on the tax rolls," said Maguire.

The duo initially planned to give the 45,000-square-foot building and its outdoor parking space to the housing coalition.

"We were approached by the housing coalition here in Clinton County, where there is a huge housing shortage, and so we worked with them over a period of six months, and they did renderings and proposed to do 19 apartments in the facility," added Maguire.

That plan fell through in November of last year. City council and the mayor voted 4 to 3 against the proposed market rent housing plans because of parking.

City ordinance requires each apartment unit to have three spaces for parking. They hope the city will reconsider.

"Hopefully, go back and have them have another look at it, and we would respect them if they would do that," Maguire said.

"It is a very solid building, and it would be great for housing. There is a grocery store, a bank, and a hospital real close by in walking distance," said Clausen.

In the meantime, they are also offering the building up to local non-profits who could use the space.

Eight different organizations stopped by for an open house last week. No matter what, they plan to give the building away this year.

"I put the building up on Facebook to see who was interested in the area that would want to use it and put it to the best use, and I immediately started getting people saying they want to meet and they want to see it," added Clausen.

Any non-profits interested in the space can contact Maguire and Clausen here.