Group looks to save and reopen golf course in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On a beautiful day, you could usually find Kelly Lewis of Stroud Township on the fairway at Terra Greens Golf Course in East Stroudsburg.

But not on this day. The golf course is closed for the season.

"I've golfed here both with my father and stepfather, who have both passed away, and it really would be sad for me personally to see this go. I also had one of my best rounds of 9 holes right here," Lewis said.

In 2006, East Stroudsburg bought the nine-hole golf course with money intended to preserve open space.

But Lewis says that back in November, the borough decided to stop putting money into the course.

So, Terra Greens is closed. Lewis and some of his golfing buddies hope to change that by leasing the golf course and running it themselves.

"We got kind of the midnight gang reassembled of people who have worked here over the last 10 years that don't wanna see this course close," said Lewis.

He says because the property was purchased with open space money, it must be kept as a green space.

People who live in the area are hopeful it will stay a golf course.

"Terra Greens is a right of passage. Every kid I know has gone there, you know, senior year, and made a little money. My son and my daughter went there; you know you have to carry clubs around to pass in East Stroudsburg," said Pat Bauer of East Stroudsburg.

Those looking to save the golf course say time is of the essence if they want to open this summer because crews will need to get on the course and maintain this very special grass.

"When the spring gets warm, and the greens start to grow, it really makes it hard to keep it a golf course. So we really have to hustle this up, so our biggest fear is a delay," said Lewis.

Currently, the borough is negotiating with the Stroud Region Open Space & Recreation Commission to take charge of the golf course.

Once that's worked out, the Open Space & Recreation Commission could lease out the golf course.

Officials say the whole process could be done in a matter of weeks.