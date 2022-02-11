John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro campaign in Centre County

A campaign rally was held on the campus of Penn State University.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With just six days left until the mid-term elections, things are starting to heat up on the campaign trails.

Senate nominee John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, nominee for governor, held a campaign rally on the campus of Penn State University.

The goal was to encourage folks to go out and vote.

"I am here to offer you my bargain, my promise to you. If you send me to Washington, D.C., I will be that 51st vote," said Fetterman.

According to recent polls, the Senate race between Fetterman and Mehmet Oz is neck and neck.

During his stop in State College, Fetterman talked about many issues.

He highlighted the importance of moving the state in the right direction.

"I think he has a plan for the state to move forward instead of backwards 50 or 60 years," said Mary Ann Clark of Lock Haven.

Hundreds of Penn State students showed up in support of the democratic senate nominee.

Students told Newswatch 16 why they plan to go vote.

"Gay marriage, climate change, abortion, the minimum wage, and student debt. The list goes on and on," said Jackson Newsum, junior.

"I think it is important for young people to come out and get excited to vote. It is important to vote," said Grace Kelly.

"So important for students to be educated and know what they are voting for and know that this has real-life consequences," added Anna Schauble, junior.

"There are just so many important issues happening right now, and these candidates stand for what I believe in," junior Mira Paz said.

Nominees on the other side of the aisle are also hitting the campaign trail.

Doug Mastriano was here in State College Tuesday, and Oz will be in South Abington Township Thursday.