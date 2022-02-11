Fetterman vs. Oz | Expensive, contentious Senate race

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo breaks down the race between Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The race for the United States Senate in Pennsylvania features two faces that are familiar for different reasons.

Democrat John Fetterman has run for Senate before and lost. The former Mayor of Braddock, in the western part of the state, was elected lieutenant governor four years ago.

Fetterman prides himself on his volunteer work and on improving life in the impoverished blue-collar borough of Braddock. He has a master's degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Fetterman supports criminal justice reform, and he wants to legalize recreational marijuana. He also advocates LGBTQ+ rights and immigration reform.

Republican Mehmet Oz took another path to becoming a familiar face. He was the health expert on the Oprah Winfrey show before getting a show of his own. Oz is a heart surgeon who now lives in a Philadelphia suburb.

On the issues, Fetterman claims Oz wants to deny women their reproductive rights. He also faults Oz for parachuting into the state just to run for Senate.

Oz charges Fetterman is soft on crime. Oz calls himself 100 percent pro-life and pro-gun rights. He is also out to keep lobbyists and special interests out of health care.

Fetterman and Oz participated in one debate late last month.