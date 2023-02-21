Woman dead after fire in Carbon County

A woman is dead after an early morning fire in Jim Thorpe.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A woman is dead after a fire early Tuesday morning in Carbon County.

Crews were called to a home on Mauch Chunk Lane in Jim Thorpe just before 1 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found one person outside and two on the roof. Those three were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.

According to firefighters, one woman was found dead inside. Her name has not been released.

The fire chief believes the fire started in the front of the home.

"The first on the scene encountered heavy fire coming out front door and the front windows here on the first floor. One of the residents was already out in the yard. Two of them were on the back roof. We had to retrieve them from the back roof, and unfortunately, one we found later on in the front bedroom," said Jim Thorpe Fire Chief Vince Yaich.

The chief described what was going when first responders arrived.

"Just heavy fire out the front, people running around screaming obviously because there was still someone inside. Pulled the first line off to start knocking down the fire. As the initial departments got here, we immediately sent them in for search and rescue, and unfortunately, we were too late.

State police fire marshals are looking for the cause of Tuesday morning's deadly fire in Carbon County.