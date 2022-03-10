Time to start servicing your heating systems

The owner of Home Comfort Solutions near Lehighton says, as the temperature outside continues to drop, the number of calls he's receiving is going up.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's been a busy few weeks for HVAC and heating system technicians at Home Comfort Solutions in Mahoning Township.

Owner Louis Accardi says as the temperature outside continues to drop, the number of calls he's receiving is going up.

Right now, there's about a 2-week wait for service and repair requests.

"Pretty big influx of calls. Some calls have been for your yearly maintenance, and some people haven't gotten service for years, and they're calling with no heat," Accardi, the owner, said.

Gaige Accardi is the Head technician.

He says it's easy to tell if your heating system is working or not.

"A boiler, when you first kick it on, it takes about 15 seconds to really ignite. You know that goes through its safety relays and usually if something is wrong. It just won't turn on, or it will kick back off. Now, if you have a furnace, you know if you're not getting any heat out of the vents, then it's not on at all," the head technician said.

When it comes to supply chain issues, the owner says he's not seeing many.

Instead, the price of items has gone up.

"Boilers and even the A/C and heat pumps are sometimes double. Oil burners and some of the nozzles were in shortage because they cut down the product line for some reason when the supply of things just wasn't there. Like the raw materials, the brass that's used," the owner said.

Technicians believe the best thing to do is to test your furnace or boiler now, even if you aren't turning it on yet.

"A yearly service is the best recommendation I can probably give, and definitely try it before it gets cold and if you don't know when the last time it was serviced. Just call somebody," Gaige said.

The owner says making sure your system is working is key to a warm winter.