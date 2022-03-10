Looking back at September's weather

After what was one of the hottest summers on record for the Scranton area, temperatures fell right as Fall hit. Ally Gallo takes a look back at September's weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is probably hard to forget the rainiest day of the month of September, especially if you found yourself trapped on "Lake Commerce" in Dickson City for hours that day.

A record-breaking more than two inches of rain fell in the Scranton area on Labor Day, and another inch fell the next day.

In the Williamsport area, the unofficial end to summer featured more than an inch and a half of rain. 6.07" of rain fell for the entire month at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, which is nearly two inches more than the average for the month.

At Williamsport Regional Airport, 4.64" fell in the month of September.

We were in the 80s nine times during the month of September in the Scranton area. It hit 83 degrees on the 3rd, 4th, 9th, and 18th; those days tied for the warmest days of the month.

The morning of the 24th was the coolest temperature recorded in September for the Scranton area, with a low of 40 degrees.

In the Williamsport area, the warmest day of the month was the 18th, hitting 85 degrees that day. The coolest morning was on the last day of the month, September 30th. It was 40 degrees that morning.

Fall officially began on Thursday, September 22, and since then, Mother Nature followed suit.

It has been right at or below average since the change of season. But just because we do not have any 80-degree days in the forecast for the next week does not necessarily mean those days are done for the year.

The past 6 years had 80-degree days through October. Of those, the latest was in 2020; it hit 80 degrees on October 22 that year.

The latest 80-degree day of the year ever recorded was on November 2, 1982.

So after what was one of the hottest summers on record, if you are not ready to say goodbye to those 80-degree days just yet, you could be in luck.