Bankruptcy protection for Berwick Hospital

The owner of Berwick Hospital Center has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the hospital.

BERWICK, Pa. — The owner of the facility, Priyam Sharma, announced plans to close the facility and turn it into a psychiatric facility back in July.

Sharma previously filed for bankruptcy protection for the affiliated Berwick Clinic Company.

Then last month, the emergency department at the hospital was abruptly closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health due to a lack of staffing.

We have reached out to the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services to see how this most recent filing might impact the plan to transition the hospital to a psychiatric facility.

We have not heard back.