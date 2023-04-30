UPDATE: Shooting investigation underway in Carbon County

Officials say a vehicle pulled up outside a home, and when the victim went out, there was a confrontation that led to the shooting.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Carbon County Saturday afternoon.

It happened along Hahn's Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township.

Officials say a vehicle pulled up outside the home, and when the victim went out, there was a confrontation that led to the shooting.

The suspect then fled.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

Officials say this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Lehighton at (610) 681-1850.

