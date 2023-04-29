Road closed after shooting in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A road is closed as state police investigate a shooting in Carbon County.
State police gathered along Hahns Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township near Palmerton around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon following a shooting.
Troopers have not said who was shot but tell Newswatch 16 there is no danger to the public at this time and that it is an isolated incident.
Hahns Dairy Road remains closed after the shooting in Carbon County.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
