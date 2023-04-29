x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Carbon County

Road closed after shooting in Carbon County

Police shut down part of Hahns Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township near Palmerton Saturday afternoon while investigating a shooting.
Credit: WNEP

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A road is closed as state police investigate a shooting in Carbon County.

State police gathered along Hahns Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township near Palmerton around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon following a shooting.

Troopers have not said who was shot but tell Newswatch 16 there is no danger to the public at this time and that it is an isolated incident.

Hahns Dairy Road remains closed after the shooting in Carbon County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

More Videos

In Other News

Beach Bus proposed for Mauch Chunk Lake Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out