Security and a man exchanged gunfire, the man was shot and later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County D.A. says a deadly shooting is justified.

Around 1 a.m. Easter Sunday, a man left Aqua Restaurant and Lounge along South Main Street after getting into a fight.

The man then walked to a car and grabbed a gun.

Lounge security and the man exchanged gunfire, the man was shot and later died.

No charges will be filed after the deadly shooting.