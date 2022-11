The shelter in Nesquehoning is offering half-priced adoptions for veterans at $50 instead of the usual $100.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning hopes to pair dogs with veterans this month.

It's a thank you to those who served our country and a win-win.

A dog finding a loving home and a veteran finding a new companion.