Barktoberfest in Olyphant

An animal shelter in Lackawanna County gave its rescue dogs a change of scenery while raising money and awareness about what animal shelters are going through.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — This is Isaac, one of the many rescue dogs from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington township.

As Isaac greets guests at Barktoberfest, the shelter employees hope he and the other dogs can go home with a new family.

“Adoptions have been really slow, so just having this exposure for people to just come in and meet the dogs, that's huge,” said Ashley Walo, Griffin Pond Executive Director.

To help with the overcrowding issues at their shelter, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted this first annual Barktoberfest. An event dedicated to fundraising and finding rescue dogs new homes.

“The dogs need to be adopted, the dogs need to come out. I know that a lot of shelters are stuffing 1-2 dogs in their crates to try to save them,” Eva Armstrong, Eva's Dog Camp Founder, said.

“I mean, we've just been so overwhelmed as many other rescues in our area. So again, the more exposure their animals have, the more animals that will be going out the door, while means we get to open the kennels to more animals who need to come in,” added Walo.

With the help of Barktoberfest, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter encourages people to adopt rescues instead of the alternatives.

“You don't need to spend $2000 to get a good dog. You can actually go to a shelter, speak to the experts there and find a dog that will fit your lifestyle for a fraction of the money,” explained Armstrong.

Nearly 60 vendors catered to dog owners and lovers who want to help give rescue dogs a better quality of life.

“I think they should adopt them because it gives them a nice place to live, and it's good for you, and it's good for the dog. It makes you both happy,” said Marian Gill from Stroudsburg.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the shelter's pet medical fund.