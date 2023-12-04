x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Carbon County

Police warn of potential child luring in Carbon County

Police say a young girl was approached by a man at a playground who asked her to come pet his dog.

More Videos

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Police in Carbon County want the public to be on alert after a possible child luring incident.

Police say a young girl was approached by a man Tuesday while at the playground at Phifers Dam who asked her to come pet his dog.

The child left the area, and the Franklin Township Police were contacted.

Police say the man was wearing a blue hoodie and walking a black dog.

If you have any information, call Franklin Township Police at (610) 377-1681.

   

Related Articles

Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in 1983 and 1984? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.

Before You Leave, Check This Out