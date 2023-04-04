Woman admits to DUI after wild crash in Shamokin Dam

Police say Theresa Risso's blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit when she crashed and ended up on the roof of a restaurant in Snyder County.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A woman from Snyder County pleaded guilty to DUI after a wild crash that landed her vehicle on the roof of a Chinese restaurant last year.

Police say Theresa Risso's blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit when her car hit four vehicles, a utility pole, and a concrete barrier before catapulting onto the roof of Golden Chopsticks in Shamokin Dam in March 2022.

Risso, 44, did not say anything as she left the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg on Tuesday.

Risso pleaded guilty to charges including endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Risso's 18-month-old daughter was in the car with her during the wild crash, and according to court papers, the child was not properly strapped into her car seat. Neither the child nor Risso were hurt in the crash

A man who was in a van parked outside the restaurant was badly hurt when Risso's car hit the van before ending up on the roof of the restaurant.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says this is Risso's third DUI. She is currently at the Northumberland County jail. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.