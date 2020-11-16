New parking rules proposed in Jim Thorpe

Only those with the permits would be allowed to park on West Broadway Street from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m., as well as on weekends and federal holidays.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A parking spot is a precious thing on West Broadway Street, just ask resident Jim Gilmore.

"The tourists, the customers they don't wanna pay to park downtown, they don't wanna pay to park in the lot so they come up here and park," said Gilmore.

Some who live here say they're afraid to leave home to go grocery shopping because finding a vacant space when they return is unlikely.

"My 70-year-old wife has to walk a half-mile of more because we can't find any place to park," added Gilmore. "This happened during the day, it happens at night, and on the weekend and during the week."

Borough council members have proposed an ordinance that aims to alleviate the problem: West Broadway residents would get a parking permit.

Only those with the permits would be allowed to park from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m., as well as on weekends and federal holidays

Officials will hold a special meeting on Monday to hear from the community about how they can amend the ordinance, and make it better.

While residents feel daytime hours should be included, they know that could affect business for local shop owners.

"The street is so diverse as far as the wants and needs of parking it's really tough to come up with one sure-fire plan," said Chris Gehres of Jim Thorpe.

To make the ordinance effective, people feel permits should be offered to more residents in the downtown area, and not just those who live on West Broadway.

"The locals had actually asked that it include Race Street and High Street and any parts of Broadway currently under a pay to park zone and that way the fear was if that was not the case we're simply moving the problem, to race street, and to High Street," Michael Rivkin of Jim Thorpe said.