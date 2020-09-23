Extending outdoor activities in Jim Thorpe

More people are opting to do more activities outside this year due to the pandemic. Some outdoor recreation businesses plan to extend their season this fall.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Poconos. Millions of people come to visit this place year-round.

Fall is one of the busiest times for the borough as many people come to see the foliage.

"We came to enjoy the beautiful weather and the town. We took a train ride yesterday and it was so peaceful and beautiful," said Margaret Kopacz, Lond Island.

Because the annual Fall Foliage Fest is canceled this year due to the pandemic, the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency is promoting a "Fall in Love With Jim Thorpe" campaign for people to experience the majestic colors of the Pocono Mountains and highlighting outdoor activities.

Sky Fogal co-owns a few different outdoor recreation businesses. He plans to extend rafting and biking seasons.

"Normally, our rafting season ends at the very beginning of October, however this year, we think especially if it stays nice and warm like it is today, we will keep it going until the end of October. The bike, biking is open until the first snow that sticks, so however late that might be and of course, our paintball facility is open year-round," said Fogal.

One other popular fall attraction is the scenic train ride. Don't worry, there will be more time to take a ride on it, too. The train will run daily through November 8.

Marianne Rustad is the vice president of the tourism agency and owns Conjured, a business on Broadway. She's eager to see the turnout this fall.

"Here the foliage is free. You can hop on any trail and walk Mauch Chunk Lake and walk. The train is doing the scenic excursions that it does every year which we are fortunate about. Social distancing is taking an effect but there are still plenty of outdoor things to do. You can do hiking, biking, train ride, just walking around," said Marianne Rustad, Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency.