Despite fall foliage festival cancellation, Jim Thorpe's downtown businesses aren't worried about a loss of revenue

Businesses nearby say they're not worried because people are still flocking to downtown Jim Thorpe.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe is always one of the top local stops for visitors on fall weekends.

But this year, the very popular fall foliage festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Still businesses in the downtown who rely on tourism as a big source of revenue say they’re not worried.



The downtown in Jim Thorpe was alive with the sights of sightseers.



A quick glance at the tourists bustling in and out of the shops on Broadway, a person could believe this was pre-pandemic times.



And it's actually because of the pandemic that businesses believe that’s why people are coming to this quaint borough nestled in the mountains.



"A lot of people are anxious to come out, see the scenery, the art, just the general feel of Jim Thorpe. It's inviting and welcoming. People love it here,” said Susan Blymier who works at the Broadway Grille and Pub at the Inn at Jim Thorpe.



"I think people want somewhere safe that they can go and shop and spend the day with their families,” said Brandon Lux at his family’s store, the Mauch Chunk 5 & 10.



"Any little bit of normalcy goes a long way, like this is huge for us. To just get out and go to another place other than your area,” said Judy Bean, who came up from Bucks County with her family.



One of the biggest attractions is taking a ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.



"We got to see the river and the different scenery, which is beautiful because the leaves are starting to change as well, so it's gorgeous,” said Tara Griswold from Delaware.



But COVID-19 did cancel this year's Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival that runs the first three weekends of October.

With vendors, bands and visitors packed into a small area, social distancing wouldn't be possible.



Businesses in the downtown say they still expect a lot of tourists to visit during the fall foliage season this month, even with the festival being cancelled.



"The owner of the hotel told me that they had a busier month than they did before the coronavirus,” said Lux. So, I think Jim Thorpe is sustaining itself as a very much a tourist town, even through this coronavirus.”