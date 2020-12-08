Large crowd concerns at tourist hot spots

This is the time of year tourism officials in Jim Thorpe would normally be looking ahead to a busy fall season, but this year that's more of a concern than a desire.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Jim Thorpe is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Poconos.

Millions of people come to visit this place year-round.

Fall is one of the busiest times for the borough but a major event, Fall Foilage Fest, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Though some worry festival or not, the crowds will still come.

"Well, I think the town has been overcrowded already. I am kind of glad they canceled Fall Foilage this year. We had to cancel everything this year including Earth Day and just for the safety of our community, I think that's a good thing. But the town has been busy," said Shelli Holland of Horizons.

In place of the festival, the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency is promoting a "Fall in Love With Jim Thorpe" campaign for people to experience the majestic colors of the Pocono Mountains and highlighting outdoor activities.

Shelli Holland owns Horizons which is a business downtown.

"I sell masks here in case people don't have a mask or need a cool mask. We are just trying to go with the flow of things."

The train is expected to roll back into Jim Thorpe this weekend. Some business owners know it's going to draw some crowds and plan to use it as a test run.

"With the train starting this weekend, that will be a good practice because I believe the town will be quite full this coming weekend with the return of the train," said Jeffri Coleman.

Coleman co-owns The Dolon House Bed and Breakfast.

He says it's important for all businesses and borough officials to work together to ensure everyone follows safety guidelines.

"We believe it's up to the borough to do some policing. Not necessarily slap people with a big fine but to say 'hey get on this, it's protocol'..but short of putting up barricades and closing up towns; there's going to be crowds here."