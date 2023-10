The beloved tortoise who went missing more than a week ago from the Mahoning Valley Animal Hospital has been found

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A missing tortoise in Carbon County has been found.

Tank the tortoise escaped his enclosure at the Mahoning Valley Animal Hospital near Lehighton more than a week ago.

It was the third time he's gotten loose. He was discovered in West Penn Township, about two miles from the hospital.

Hospital staff tell Newswatch 16 Tank is in good health.

The hospital also says they plan to put a GPS tracker on the tortoise in case he gets out again.