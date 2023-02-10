Eastern Hellbender license plate honors Commonwealth's largest salamander

The state Capitol celebrated the new license plate featuring Pennsylvania's state amphibian.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Drivers in Pennsylvania have a new option when it comes to license plates.

The new Eastern Hellbender license plate was unveiled at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Monday.

The Eastern Hellbender has been Pennsylvania's state amphibian since 2019 and North America's largest salamander.

The license plates benefit the Wild Resource Conservation Program, helping to highlight conservation and protect rare species across the Commonwealth.

"When you're driving around, you see this license plate, think, what is that? It starts a conversation about conservation which is so important," said Emma Stone, former President of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Student Leadership Council.

The Eastern Hellbender license plate can be found on the Pennsylvania DMV website under Special Fund Registration Plates.

Newswatch 16's Don Jacobs learned more about the hellbender in 2022 with Lycoming College biology professor Peter Petokas.