One of several hundred minks that are on the loose from a fur farm in Sunbury was found in a food warehouse Friday morning.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An unwanted critter caused quite the stir Friday at Furmano's Food Warehouse in Northumberland.

Workers came across one of the several hundred minks that were released from a fur farm near Sunbury.

Coal Region Discontent posted this video to Facebook of when employees finally cornered the animal.

Remember Northumberland County has established a mink hotline (570) 988-4217 to call if you find one on your property.