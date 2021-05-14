Mask on or mask off? Businesses, schools weigh options after new CDC guidance

Some places are loosening mask restrictions a day after the Department of Health and the CDC announced fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It was a big day inside Hair Patterns near Lake Harmony. Owner Diana Carino was able to be inside her shop without a mask for the first time in a long while.

"I love it. I love it. I think everyone else is going to love it, too. I think whoever doesn't have the vaccine will want to get the vaccine now. I think it helps. I am happy and so far, everyone has been happy, no complaints," said Carino.

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but at this salon in Kidder Township, it's up to you.

"If you're not vaccinated, you have to keep your mask on, but basically it's up to you," said Carino.

School districts are in a bit of a different situation. The superintendent at Jim Thorpe tells Newswatch 16, they will continue to have students and faculty wear their masks until at least the fall.

"We are going to plan to continue to follow our health and safety plan and continue to use face coverings," said Jim Thorpe Area Superintendent John Rushefski.

Rushefski says the school is partnering with Lehigh Valley Health Network to host a vaccine clinic later this month to get students as young as 12 vaccinated, a step in the right direction to have a somewhat normal school year in the fall.