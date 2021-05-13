Mixed reaction to new CDC mask rules

The CDC said fully vaccinated people can "resume activities from prior to the pandemic."

The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need masks indoors or outdoors.

And the Pennsylvania Department of Health just announced it is changing the state's mask order to reflect the new CDC rules.

The fully vaccinated can remove masks indoors and outdoors except in crowded indoor spaces like buses, planes, and hospitals.

Businesses and workplaces can still require masks.

Pennsylvania's mask order is still in effect for those who aren't vaccinated. The Department of Health said that remains in effect until 70 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

For some people, the announcement is long =awaited good news, while others think the CDC is easing restrictions too soon.

It's been more than a year since we started wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, and for many, they've become a part of our daily routines.

"That will be good. I can go visit with my family. I haven't really visited with them for over a year now," Dennis Beaver said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with people in the Danville area shortly after the CDC's announcement. While many are happy about the easing of restrictions, others are nervous.

"I think they're going too fast right now," said Timothy Shaner.

Most of the people we spoke with say they will continue to wear a mask even if the CDC says it's unnecessary.

"Sometimes I feel safer if I'm wearing a mask and there's a lot of people," Jean Kalin said.

"I have a heart condition, and I still don't want to get it," Beaver added.

"You should still wear a mask until things are fully taken care of," Shaner said.

"I do not think we should discard the masks entirely at this time," Beverly Mausteller said.