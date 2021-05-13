Mixed reactions among businesses regarding lifted mask mandate in Lackawanna County

While some are eager for a return to normalcy, others worry about how they will enforce unvaccinated customers to keep a mask on.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For more than a year, going out meant putting on a mask.

Now, the CDC says if you are vaccinated you can, in most cases, leave the mask at home.

Officials said unvaccinated people will have to keep the mask up.

Josh Mast at Posh in downtown Scranton said he hopes this will bring a much-needed boost in business after a difficult year.

"It just shows we're moving forward. It's been a really tough fourteen, sixteen months for all of us, definitely from a business aspect," Mast said.

The CDC said vaccinated people should still keep a mask on if they are in crowded places like buses, planes, and hospitals.

At Bucktown Barbering Company in Dunmore, owner Shamus Cadden will continue to ask all customers to stay masked.

"I'm going to continue wearing my mask just so that not only do I feel comfortable, but the people in my chair feel comfortable too," Cadden said.

Previously, the state said it would wait until 70 percent of the adult population was fully vaccinated to lift the mask mandate.

Now, it's falling in line with the CDC; some business owners say they were caught off guard by this abrupt change.

"It was shocking because it was always at 70 percent vaccination. It's a lot to keep up with because things are changing daily," Cadden said.

The announcement was so sudden, Gerrity's co-owner Joe Fasula said he is not exactly sure what his supermarkets will do next just yet.

"I want to make sure that the decision that we make is right for our customers and right for our team. I want to make sure that people feel and are safe in our stores. We want to investigate this a little further before making a final decision," Fasula said.