Lehighton Area teacher arrested in human trafficking probe

A teacher in the district was charged in the investigation and is cooperating, according to the school district website.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A Carbon County teacher has been arrested in a human sex trafficking investigation.

Officials with the Lehighton Area School District say the teacher, Michael Feifel, was arrested as part of a joint operation with Berks, Northampton, and Lehigh Counties.

A post on the school district website says Feifel is cooperating with authorities and is not involved in any teaching or coaching over the summer break

Officials say their priority is keeping students safe and will evaluate Feifel's employment before the start of the school year and as his case progresses.

Developing story; check back for updates.