Library progarm encourages reading, nature

Encouraging a love of reading and the outdoors is the goal of StoryWalk in Carbon County. Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice introduces us to the reading adventure.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Weston Wommer of Lehighton loves reading for several reasons.

"So that you could learn new things," Wommer said. "A new book is exciting to read."

The newest book on his agenda is "How to Find a Bird," by Jennifer Ward.

He says this book is much different than the ones he's read before because it's not in a library.

"I like that we could go to different parts of the StoryWalk and like walk and see."

The book is in permanent displays at the upper and lower parks in downtown Lehighton, across the street from the Lehighton Area Memorial Library. It's part of a new program called StoryWalk put on by the library that just opened to the public.

"It was great—really interactive, fun for the kids, great thing to get them moving," Miranda Wommer said. "The library is awesome as well. They're having a great time at storytime."

Melissa Hawk, the library director, says the goal of StoryWalk is to encourage a love of reading while also learning about nature.

"Kids can come out and enjoy a story. And there are some little prompts for them to do activities, learn some letters, learn some new words, do some cool movements, and stuff, and just then just get really good quality outdoor time," Hawk said.

Hawk says the idea was tested out a few years ago and became a hit. So, when state grant money came through, they decided to make it a permanent feature in the park.

"Kids learn through play and through literacy. Actually, play is literacy because you're talking together and you're following instructions and all that, so when you combine the two of them, it's a great start for them."