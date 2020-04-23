Hastag promotes Earth Day cleanup

Lehighton Area High School hit the streets for what they call their effort the Quarter Mile Cleanup.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — To celebrate Earth Day some high school students took time to help clean up their part of the world.

The students from Lehighton Area High School grabbed their gloves and garbage bags and hit the streets.

They call their effort the Quarter Mile Cleanup and turned it into a hashtag on social media #quartermilecleanup

It all started in their public speaking class when the teacher assigned them to watch a speech made 50 years ago on the very first earth day.

"We decided on quarter-mile clean up because it's something small enough that everyone can do, but big enough that when one, when done together as a community it's impactful," said Jennifer Shober Steigerwalt, Poetry, Prose and Public Speaking Teacher.

The idea for the clean-up is to walk one-quarter of a mile from your home and pick up trash in the area.