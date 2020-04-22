Planting a victory garden to feed your family

On this Earth Day, a woman from Lackawanna County wants to teach people about the history of victory gardens, and encourage them to plant their own.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — During WWI and WWII, the U.S. government encouraged people to plant gardens at their homes and in public parks to feed their families and their neighbors and boost morale. They were called victory gardens.

"It's not a new concept, but it's a 'new to everyone' concept because people generally don't know the history of them. We are desperate to revive them, I think it's a great thing for people to do safely from their own homes," said Danni Bee, Dickson City.

Now, people are planting victory gardens again all over the country. In Lackawanna County, a Dickson City woman is taking it into her own hands to spread the word.

"We want people to be healthy during this crisis. We want people to have great immune systems so that when they get the COVID, if they get the COVID, they can fight it off," Bee said.

Garden centers at places like Walmart are closed right now, so it is becoming harder to find seeds, but the Victory Gardens of PA Facebook group is helping out with that.

'We're giving resources on where to find seeds online. A late start is better than a no start in the season when it comes to this," she said.

Bee has been planting gardens since she has owned a home, but only now is getting serious about promoting the idea and documenting her garden chronicles the best way she knows how during a global pandemic, on social media. She gained 1,000 followers on the app TikTok, in just one week.

"The best thing about it is it's doing exactly what we want it to do which is get everyone growing food and sharing food and showing their videos and supporting each other with tips and tricks on how to grow food for everyone," she said.