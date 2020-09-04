Wonders of the Water: science experiments at home

Pennsylvania American Water is keeping some of its smallest customers in mind, posting water-related science experiments online every day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At Pennsylvania American Water, the number one priority is providing clean, safe, and reliable water to its customers, especially during a time like this.

Another priority right now that tops the list keeps some of its smallest customers in mind.

"We’ve had a lot of events, especially with spring, we had so many Envirothon and Earth Day events that are going on now," said Pennsylvania American Water external affairs manager Susan Turcmanovich.

Pennsylvania American Water does not want to stop teaching students about the importance of water, even though kids are not in school right now, so the company launched a Wonders of the Water series, posting videos online every day.

The videos are lessons, or science experiments the whole family can do at home.

"We believe that educating our students, getting them out there, makes them good stewards of our environmental resources. That’s why we like to do the educational programming and if we can still give it to them while they’re at home, it makes it all perfect," Turcmanovich said.

The lessons about the importance of water are also being tied into why kids are home from school in the first place, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re washing our hands, we need it for sanitation and hygiene. It’s so important that we keep it clean and we protect it and they can learn this through these activities," said Turcmanovich.

The experiments are easy, and only require items you likely already have at home.

"Doing the activity is easy. What’s hard is getting used to the fact that we’re not talking to 100 little kids at the time or trying to instruct them how to do it. I think that’s why the activity goes a little faster," Turcmanovich said.